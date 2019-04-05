Behind-the-scenes look: BCSO use of force training | KOB 4
Behind-the-scenes look: BCSO use of force training

Patrick Hayes
April 05, 2019 10:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cadets with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office undergo six months of training before they get their badge. 

Sheriff Manny Gonzalez says part of that includes deciding when to pull the trigger by using the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives range.

"They're able to do this for deputies that are in the academy, we do it as an ongoing thing for deputies as they go through their career," Gonzalez said. 

Instructors say that being able to spot the difference between a threat and an innocent person is something they focus on during training.

"So they've already seen something similar at least on the video screen," said Kevin Taft, one of the BCSO drill instructors. "If it were to happen in real life, they already have some idea of how to handle it properly."

The Sheriff's Office says every time a deputy opens fire, an investigation is conducted to make sure it was justified. The District Attorney's Office also investigates to determine whether criminal charges should be brought against the officer.

