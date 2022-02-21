BCSO: WB Rio Bravo and Isleta closed due to large fire

Christina Rodriguez
Created: February 21, 2022 03:36 PM
SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — A fire in the South Valley has closed westbound Rio Bravo Boulevard and Isleta Boulevard, according to the Bernalilo County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area. BCSO said the fire involved a PNM pole.
Information is limited at this time. To see traffic conditions, click here.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company