BCSO: Woman charged at deputies with knife before fatal shooting

Gonzales said a taser was used, but he claims it didn’t work.

Three deputies then fired shots at Lucero, killing her.

Gonzales said the district attorney will determine whether the shooting was justified.

The family of Lucero said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“It's not right that we don't even have dash cameras to prove what happened to my sister that night,” said Elaine Maestas, who is the sister of Lucero. “We don't have no lapel video and that's not right. They are here to serve us and there's no reason that they should not have those cameras on them at all time."

Gonzales has a history of opposing cameras for deputies. He reaffirmed that position on Monday, saying he doesn’t believe cameras better protect communities.