BCSO's new body-worn technology has various features to automatically start recording

"It's an encrypt system and that protects the evidence that we have and that actually builds a trust between us and the public because they know that technology, that video can't be tampered with," Gonzales said.

The camera turns on automatically when an officer engages in different activities, including unholstering a gun.

"You got to have that video when the weapons come out for a deadly force situation," said Jason Dombkowski of BodyWorn.

"Vehicle sensors also activate the body-worn camera and in-car system," Dombkowski added. "They act in concert together and a series of triggers that turn the camera on include the light bar, the door opening, and the gun lock for shot guns and rifles.

"It's automatically uploaded to the cloud and we don't have to worry about it," Gonzales said. "That infrastructure is built inside our vehicles, and it has the ability to be uploaded to the cloud immediately, and we can retrieve that video immediately for review."

Another feature focuses on safety.

"It has a GPS unit in it, and it knows if it's horizontal or vertical. If a deputy goes down in the line of duty. It automatically activates a recording. It alerts everyone we have a deputy down," Dombkowski said.