BE FAST: Neurologists lay out guide to spotting stroke symptoms

BE FAST is a guide to spot symptoms that could indicate whether someone is having a stroke:

Balance – Has the person suffered a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

Eyes – Is there sudden blurred or double vision or sudden, persistent vision trouble?

Face – When the person smiles is there drooping on one or both sides of the face?

Arms – When the person raises both arms does one side drift downward? Is there weakness or numbness on one side?

Speech – Is the person’s speech slurred or garbled? Can he/she repeat simple phrases?

Time – Call 911 right away if you spot one or more of these signs. Immediate medical care can dramatically improve patient outcomes.