BE FAST: Neurologists lay out guide to spotting stroke symptoms

Marian Camacho
May 22, 2019 11:05 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Neurologists with UNM's Department of Neurology are rolling out an acronym that will help you to recognize symptoms of a stroke.

It's all a part of National Stroke Awareness Month and neurologists say it could be the key to saving lives and preventing disability.

“Stroke is the number one cause of disability in the country,” says Dr. Tarun Girotra, member of the department's stroke team.

BE FAST is a guide to spot symptoms that could indicate whether someone is having a stroke: 

Balance – Has the person suffered a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

Eyes – Is there sudden blurred or double vision or sudden, persistent vision trouble?

Face – When the person smiles is there drooping on one or both sides of the face?

Arms – When the person raises both arms does one side drift downward? Is there weakness or numbness on one side?

Speech – Is the person’s speech slurred or garbled? Can he/she repeat simple phrases?

Time – Call 911 right away if you spot one or more of these signs. Immediate medical care can dramatically improve patient outcomes.

Marian Camacho


Created: May 22, 2019 11:05 AM

