Beds4Kids provides more than 100 beds to children in need | KOB 4
Beds4Kids provides more than 100 beds to children in need

Grace Reader
October 28, 2019 07:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 125 kids are sleeping in brand new beds as of Monday morning. It's something many of us can take for granted – having somewhere to sleep. 

"I think it makes a huge difference for people who just struggle to just make ends meet sometimes," said Tamara Sanford, a mom. "It helps out for sure."

Over the weekend, Beds4Kids handed out 125 beds to children in need – including bedding and a few books, all for free. 

A small business, Adwelling Designs, paid for all of the beds at the event. However, there are still kids in our community who are without beds, so Beds4Kidz is still looking for donations

"We partner with all different kinds of businesses and individuals," said Steve Stucker. "We put it all to good use." 

For more information, click here.

Updated: October 28, 2019 07:00 AM
