Beds4Kidz gives away 10,000th bed

Isaiah is one of the many kids in the community that didn't have a bed to sleep in at night. Beds4Kidz wanted to fix that – and made him the 10,000th person to get a bed from Beds4Kidz.

"It blows my mind and breaks my heart that 10,000 people didn't have clean, comfortable beds to sleep on," Stucker said. "But that's the case in New Mexico and there are still thousands more sleeping on the floor or on a very substandard bed or on a couch."