Beds4Kidz gives away 10,000th bed

Grace Reader
Updated: September 28, 2020 06:49 AM
Created: September 28, 2020 06:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Beds4Kidz reached a big milestone over the weekend.
Isaiah Garcia is a bubbly, happy-go-lucky kid. When his grandma told him he would be meeting Steve Stucker this weekend, his reaction was, "Are we gonna be on the news? I'm gonna be famous!"
Isaiah is one of the many kids in the community that didn't have a bed to sleep in at night. Beds4Kidz wanted to fix that – and made him the 10,000th person to get a bed from Beds4Kidz.
"It blows my mind and breaks my heart that 10,000 people didn't have clean, comfortable beds to sleep on," Stucker said. "But that's the case in New Mexico and there are still thousands more sleeping on the floor or on a very substandard bed or on a couch."
The woman who donated the 10,000th bed was also the one who had donated the first bed to Beds4Kidz.
For more information about Beds4Kidz, click here.
Watch the video above to see it all happen.
