'Bee-Bee Girls' business helping duo save for college

Angelica said the removal process helps the bees thrive.

“We put them in hives and we let them pollinate the community,” Angelica said. “We take the honey from the hive and split them in jars and sell them to our friends and families.”

The girls call themselves the “Bee-Bee Girls.”

This summer, they took over the business.

“I got sick… cancer,” said Michael Rafferty, the girls’ father. “I’ve got a spot on my lung, so I can’t do it anymore and I get out of breath very easily when I move around.”

Rafferty fears that he won’t be able to pay for his daughters’ college education because he is disabled.

That’s why the girls are relying on donations from their work and honey to one day become doctors.

Anyone who would like the girls to remove bees can call Michael Rafferty at (505) 321-4241.