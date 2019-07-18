'Bee-Bee Girls' business helping duo save for college | KOB 4
'Bee-Bee Girls' business helping duo save for college

Casey Torres
July 18, 2019 05:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two young entrepreneurs are saving up for college with the help of bees.

Antonette Tumale, 12, and Angelica Campos, 13, have been helping their father remove bees from homes in the Albuquerque area for the past five years.

“We love saving bees,” Antonette said. “We take them out of the walls, trees and other stuff.”

Angelica said the removal process helps the bees thrive.

“We put them in hives and we let them pollinate the community,” Angelica said. “We take the honey from the hive and split them in jars and sell them to our friends and families.”

The girls call themselves the “Bee-Bee Girls.”

This summer, they took over the business.

“I got sick… cancer,” said Michael Rafferty, the girls’ father. “I’ve got a spot on my lung, so I can’t do it anymore and I get out of breath very easily when I move around.”

Rafferty fears that he won’t be able to pay for his daughters’ college education because he is disabled.

That’s why the girls are relying on donations from their work and honey to one day become doctors.

Anyone who would like the girls to remove bees can call Michael Rafferty at (505) 321-4241.

Casey Torres


Updated: July 18, 2019 05:33 PM
Created: July 18, 2019 03:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

