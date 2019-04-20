Bee expert offers advice for upcoming swarm season

"When they first come out of the hive, it's like a big cloud and they make a lot of noises," Sage said. "A lot of energy, that's their wings beating so it looks a little scary, but they are not interested in humans."

Instead, they're protecting the old queen and finding a new home. Sage said to make sure to never swat at the bees, because that's what will get you stung. Call the beekeepers instead.

"There's a whole list of beekeepers from different parts of Albuquerque, out in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, on the other side of the mountain," she said. 'We will come and take your swarm and then we can put them in one of our hives and have them safe."

See a swarm? Here's what you need to do:

Visit ABQbeeks.org to find their Swarm Hotline. There's also a list of bee removal volunteers. Sage says to call until you reach somebody, and keep calling until someone will come and get the swarm. For bee removal, remember to mention if you have bees in parapets or in the walls.

If you don't have access to a computer or the internet, you can call the Bernalillo County Extension Office. They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (505) 243-1386.