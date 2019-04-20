Bee expert offers advice for upcoming swarm season
Joy Wang
April 20, 2019 10:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Swarm season is coming to New Mexico in a little later than it usually does, but now the bees are getting ready for spring.
"They run out of space in the hive, so they decide that they want to split," said Lu Lu Sage, certified beekeeper and native bee specialist. "The old queen and about half the bees fly off to find a new home."
The bees fill their bellies with honey and leave.
"When they first come out of the hive, it's like a big cloud and they make a lot of noises," Sage said. "A lot of energy, that's their wings beating so it looks a little scary, but they are not interested in humans."
Instead, they're protecting the old queen and finding a new home. Sage said to make sure to never swat at the bees, because that's what will get you stung. Call the beekeepers instead.
"There's a whole list of beekeepers from different parts of Albuquerque, out in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, on the other side of the mountain," she said. 'We will come and take your swarm and then we can put them in one of our hives and have them safe."
See a swarm? Here's what you need to do:
Visit ABQbeeks.org to find their Swarm Hotline. There's also a list of bee removal volunteers. Sage says to call until you reach somebody, and keep calling until someone will come and get the swarm. For bee removal, remember to mention if you have bees in parapets or in the walls.
If you don't have access to a computer or the internet, you can call the Bernalillo County Extension Office. They are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (505) 243-1386.
Credits
Updated: April 20, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: April 20, 2019 08:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved