Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque

For many, the first thought when seeing a bee hive is to destroy it, but Owen said people should call a beekeeper instead of using pesticides.

"It's a huge loss and so what's nice is a beekeeper can come in, get all those bees, cut the comb out, do it in a clean way and the bees live and you also don't have all of this comb left in your walls,” Owen said. “You're just really doing everyone a big service by calling a beekeeper instead of exterminating bees"

Beginning Friday, the New Mexico Beekeepers Association Conference is taking place in Albuquerque.

Topics will be geared more beekeepers-- with topics ranging from queen spotting to identifying different diseases in the colonies. However, Owen thinks everyone will be able to take something away from the conference.

"There's going to be a lot of vendors so there's a lot of arts and crafts,” she said. “There's honey, things that I think the public is interested in.”

The conference will take place at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque. Registration is $30.