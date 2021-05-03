Beekeepers provide tips on how to deal with bee swarms

"We'll get a hive box and put it under the swarm and then just either gently put the bees in or shake them from the limb into the box. If you get the queen in there, all the bees just follow and go in, so it's a really simple easy process that looks absolutely magical,” Owen said.

Owen said it's best to contact a beekeeper as soon as possible once someone notices a swarm.

"They aren't going to stay on that spot long because they are already sending out scout bees to try and find a new home once they've landed," Owen said.

