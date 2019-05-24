Albuquerque hosts beer, wine events Memorial Day weekend
Marian Camacho
May 24, 2019 06:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Thousands of people are expected to attend Albuquerque Beer Week and the Albuquerque Wine Festival this weekend.
Organizers are expecting more than 10,000 attendees for Beer Week alone that will feature more than 100 events including Sunday's Blues and Brews Festival.
That event will be held at Sandia Resort and Casino. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Albuquerque's Wine Festival is also expected to draw a huge crowd. The event will be held Saturday through Monday at Balloon Fiesta Park.
