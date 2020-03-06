Behind the scenes: How pollen is measured in Albuquerque

The site has an “old school” pollen collecting machine that is about 20 years old.

Gates said they put in a slide that collects pollen for 24 hours. The glass slide is taken every morning to the west site where it is stained to separate the pollen from dirt and other particles.

That’s how they can see how much pollen is on the slide. Then they make calculations for the concentration of pollen and the different types of pollen. There’s also another machine that’s been used since June, but it’s still under evaluation.

Gates said the small, boxed shaped machine has a pipe underneath that draws in air.

The material is deposited inside and gets stuck on tape. A built-in microscope takes a picture of the material and automatically identifies what’s on it.

The information is also automatically loaded to the Air Quality Division’s database.

Right now, that information is not available to the public, but it could be shared if the scientists are happy with it. That means people can get updates every hour instead of every 24-hours, which is how it’s done now.

Gates said people can go to the city’s website to check out the pollen count and air quality. People can also sign up for alerts by subscribing.

The website is usually updated every weekday by 11 a.m. Gates said sometimes it could be updated as early as 8 a.m.