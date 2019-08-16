Behind the scenes: New Sandia Peak restaurant opens this weekend

"We started with an idea of how can we embrace this mountain for the next 50 years, after we tore the old restaurant down," said Benny Abruzzo, president of Ten 3. "Spent three years in construction, five years in planning. I think the ambiance and watching the smiles on everybody's face, I think we did it."

The restaurant is divided into two areas – a casual side that gives hikers and tourists a chance to walk up and eat, and if anyone is looking for something a little fancier, reservations are a must!

"Well if you're trying to get a reservation for this weekend, I'm sorry, we're sold," Abruzzo said. "If you're trying to get a reservation for next weekend, I'm sorry we're sold out. I'm hoping we're going to be sold out every weekend into the future. People are booking Balloon Fiesta, they're booking September, October, November, December."

