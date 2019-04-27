Behind the scenes: Odd City plans new pop-up in Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 27, 2019 10:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Odd City will be launching a new immersive art exhibit thanks to funding from Meow Wolf.
"It'll be an opportunity for people to become odd citizens and explore our fantasy world loosely based on 'The Odyssey,'" said Staci Drangmeister with Odd City.
The pop-up will be a place filled with games and art installations. It's a collaborative initiative with local artists, storytellers, and creative technologists.
"It really just helps bring a lot of people together and also, you know, create a more diverse artistic economy as well," said Phillip Torres with Odd City.
The pop-up exhibit opens October 4, with hopes of a more permanent location later on.
