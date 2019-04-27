Behind the scenes: Odd City plans new pop-up in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Behind the scenes: Odd City plans new pop-up in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
April 27, 2019 10:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Odd City will be launching a new immersive art exhibit thanks to funding from Meow Wolf. 

Advertisement

"It'll be an opportunity for people to become odd citizens and explore our fantasy world loosely based on 'The Odyssey,'" said Staci Drangmeister with Odd City. 

The pop-up will be a place filled with games and art installations. It's a collaborative initiative with local artists, storytellers, and creative technologists. 

"It really just helps bring a lot of people together and also, you know, create a more diverse artistic economy as well," said Phillip Torres with Odd City. 

The pop-up exhibit opens October 4, with hopes of a more permanent location later on. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 27, 2019 10:45 PM
Created: April 27, 2019 08:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange
Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Families are feeling the impact of abducted therapy pig
Families are feeling the impact of abducted therapy pig
Advertisement




Families are feeling the impact of abducted therapy pig
Families are feeling the impact of abducted therapy pig
Behind the scenes: Odd City plans new pop-up in Albuquerque
Behind the scenes: Odd City plans new pop-up in Albuquerque
Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange
Animal rescue concerned about breeder dumping puppies with mange
New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
New Mexico United draws record-breaking crowd, some fans get rowdy
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque
Crews called to two fires overnight in NE Albuquerque