Belen bosque fire grows to 319 acres, 10% contained

Officials with the Valencia County Fire Department said the fire is burning on both sides of the Rio Grande and is threatening nearby homes.

"Actually I'm from northern California where there's a lot of forest fires, and five years ago my grandparents lost their house in a fire, so to see the smoke, to smell it—I automatically went into panic mode. I cried a little bit. It's just so close and with fires you just never know, and it just takes a second for the winds to shift,” said Abigail Rede, who lives about a mile away from the fire.