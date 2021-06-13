Belen bosque fire grows to 319 acres, 10% contained | KOB 4
Belen bosque fire grows to 319 acres, 10% contained

Casey Torres
Updated: June 13, 2021 07:27 PM
Created: June 13, 2021 04:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Fire crews are still trying to contain a bosque fire that’s burning south of Belen.

The Cemetery Fire, which started Saturday, has burned 319 acres and it 10% contained.

Officials with the Valencia County Fire Department said the fire is burning on both sides of the Rio Grande and is threatening nearby homes.

"Actually I'm from northern California where there's a lot of forest fires, and five years ago my grandparents lost their house in a fire, so to see the smoke, to smell it—I automatically went into panic mode. I cried a little bit. It's just so close and with fires you just never know, and it just takes a second for the winds to shift,” said Abigail Rede, who lives about a mile away from the fire.

No evacuations have been issued so far, but fire crews are still asking people to remain vigilant.
 


