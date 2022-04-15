Belen church holds Good Friday mass as crews get a ‘great handle’ on nearby fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Belen church holds Good Friday mass as crews get a ‘great handle’ on nearby fire

Tommy Lopez
Updated: April 15, 2022 10:11 PM
Created: April 15, 2022 09:34 PM

BELEN, N.M. — On Friday, Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church held its usual Good Friday mass, but this year there was more on worshipers’ minds than their lord’s sacrifice.

Valencia County fire officials say crews have a “great handle” on the Big Hole Fire, which sparked Monday on both sides of the Bosque in the northeast area of Belen, threatening hundreds of homes and destroying one.

Watch the video above to hear how people in the town reacted Friday.


