Rio Communities dental office out thousands of dollars after wall break-in

RIO COMMUNITIES, N.M. – A dental office is out thousands of dollars after thieves broke in over the weekend in an unusual way.
The "Enchanted Smiles" dental office in Rio Communities, Belen, N.M., was broken into by thieves who tore down a section of bathroom wall. Co-owner Deanna Montoya discovered the break-in after arriving at work Monday morning.
"They rummaged through absolutely everything in my office," Montoya said during a Facebook Live stream. "They broke in through the side storage room and literally broke my wall to get in, rummaged through all my doors looking for drugs, through all my countertops and went through all my trashes."
A Valencia County Sheriff deputy took a report of the damage but Montoya is not optimistic about the burglars being caught.
