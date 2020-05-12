Belen honors class of 2020 with graduation parade

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The parents of Belen High School and Infinity High School graduates would have seen their kids walk across the stage Tuesday, but instead they had a front row view to something else.
Megan Malcolm Morgan, a high school English teacher and wife of Belen Mayo Jerah Cordova, said they both came up with the idea of a drive-by graduation for the students.
“We want to do something special for them and their families,” she said.
Instead of a stage, graduates put on their cap and gown for a car ride parade.
“It's kind of a relief ‘cause I don't have to walk in front of everybody,” said Hailee Padilla, a Belen High School senior.
With storefronts decorated and balloons and signs lining Becker Avenue, the community showed up for the big day.
“These guys deserve it. They worked hard for 12, 15 years so yeah, I think they deserve some sort of reward,” said Robin Phillips, a senior school counselor.
“I just don't think they should let this get ‘em. Keep on with your plans be the best you can be,” Phillips added.
