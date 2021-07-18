Belen hopeful after new Judy Chicago smoke sculpture performance

While Chicago has many fans, it wasn't always easy to get them to come to here.

“I used to live in Santa Fe and when we moved down here, and we'd invite people to come, and they'd go 'south of the airport?' I used to joke it was easier to get people here from China than from Santa Fe,'” said Chicago.

Two years ago, after the arts district went under renovations, people in Belen felt Chicago's artwork was inappropriate.

“We weren't exactly welcomed with open arms at the beginning,” said Chicago.

This year’s event painted a different picture.

“Judy Chicago is an amazing artist her smoke sculpture was phenomenal we appreciate everything she does for Belen,” said Belen Mayor, Jerah R. Cordova.

The performance helped the community bounce back from the recent flooding disaster.

“It’s important as a city to be resilient we have had tough times, but we need business, we need people to support our town and this is a part of that,” said Cordova.