Belen man takes ride in airplane to find truck, trailer which was stolen

Megan Abundis
August 30, 2019 10:18 PM

BELEN, N.M.- A man went to great lengths to get back his work truck and 15,000 pound dump trailer

John Craig’s equipment was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video shows a man hooking the trailer to the truck and taking off.

“We couldn't afford to buy a new truck and trailer, so I kind of panicked, and we were brainstorming and I told her maybe we should get an airplane," Craig said.

Craig was hoping he would be able to see his truck and trailer from the air.

Craig’s friend, who is a pilot, agreed to help him look for the property.

“He banked the plane down to the left, and I was looking down on the right-hand side, and I told him, I said, ‘that's my trailer right there in the stand of trees,'" Craig said.

The trailer was located about four miles from Craig’s work. His truck was a few miles away at a different home.

Police recovered them both.

However, they are still looking for the thief. Police are asking people to call authorities if they know where Anthony Santiago is hiding. 

