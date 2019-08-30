Belen man takes ride in airplane to find truck, trailer which was stolen
BELEN, N.M.- A man went to great lengths to get back his work truck and 15,000 pound dump trailer
John Craig’s equipment was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video shows a man hooking the trailer to the truck and taking off.
“We couldn't afford to buy a new truck and trailer, so I kind of panicked, and we were brainstorming and I told her maybe we should get an airplane," Craig said.
Craig was hoping he would be able to see his truck and trailer from the air.
Craig’s friend, who is a pilot, agreed to help him look for the property.
“He banked the plane down to the left, and I was looking down on the right-hand side, and I told him, I said, ‘that's my trailer right there in the stand of trees,'" Craig said.
The trailer was located about four miles from Craig’s work. His truck was a few miles away at a different home.
Police recovered them both.
However, they are still looking for the thief. Police are asking people to call authorities if they know where Anthony Santiago is hiding.
