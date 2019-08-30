Belen man takes ride in airplane to find truck, trailer which was stolen

Craig was hoping he would be able to see his truck and trailer from the air.

Craig’s friend, who is a pilot, agreed to help him look for the property.

“He banked the plane down to the left, and I was looking down on the right-hand side, and I told him, I said, ‘that's my trailer right there in the stand of trees,'" Craig said.

The trailer was located about four miles from Craig’s work. His truck was a few miles away at a different home.

Police recovered them both.

However, they are still looking for the thief. Police are asking people to call authorities if they know where Anthony Santiago is hiding.