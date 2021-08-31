Belen police officer tests positive for COVID-19

Brianna Wilson
BELEN, N.M. — A Belen Police Department officer tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the department to take extra steps to protect the public.
"That particular officer had close contact with some of our administrative staff," said Belen Police Department Chief James Harris.
As a precaution – while waiting for test results from those staff members – the department has decided to limit its in-person contact with the public. However, the department is still operational.
"All services are still available, with the exception of fingerprinting," Harris said.
According to the chief, officers will still patrol and respond to calls – and the public can reach the office staff by phone, email or social media.
"Nothing has changed, with the exception that the doors are just not open to the public," Harris said.
Harris said the department hopes to be back open to the public early next week.
Contact numbers for public services:
