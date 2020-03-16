Belen teachers asked to still come to school after governor announced closure of all public schools

“We have revised the plan,” Superintendent Vallejos said. “Teachers will be required to provide support, educational support to our student but they will not be required to come in person. They will be able to interact virtually.”

Vallejos also read the following statement:

"Due to recent developments and guidelines that have been released today NEA Belen and BCSD administration have worked together collaboratively to develop a revised plan for providing as much educational support as we can to our students while keeping all safe. During a teleconference with Dr. Ryan Stewart we received clarification in which Dr. Stewart reiterated PED's and the governor's expectations to minimize in person contact as much as possible."

School facilities in Belen will still remain open during the closure for personnel use.