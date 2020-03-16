Belen teachers asked to still come to school after governor announced closure of all public schools

Brittany Costello
BELEN, N.M.— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced last week that all New Mexico public schools would close for three weeks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but some Belen teachers said they were told to still come to school without students.
The teachers were given a list of assignments like putting together lesson plans, having departmental meetings, and finding ways to reach students outside of the classroom. Teachers were also told that they have to work a minimum of 18 hours a week. Some teachers said they were caught off guard by the announcment.
“It seems like mixed messages. It seems like nobody is on the same page as far as keeping away from people. If we're there, we’re talking to other people. I can’t just lock myself in my room,” said an anonymous faculty member.
Superintendent Diane Vallejos met with the Belen teachers union Monday to come up with a better solution. They also called the Public Education Secretary for guidance.
“We have revised the plan,” Superintendent Vallejos said. “Teachers will be required to provide support, educational support to our student but they will not be required to come in person. They will be able to interact virtually.”
Vallejos also read the following statement:
"Due to recent developments and guidelines that have been released today NEA Belen and BCSD administration have worked together collaboratively to develop a revised plan for providing as much educational support as we can to our students while keeping all safe. During a teleconference with Dr. Ryan Stewart we received clarification in which Dr. Stewart reiterated PED's and the governor's expectations to minimize in person contact as much as possible."
School facilities in Belen will still remain open during the closure for personnel use.
