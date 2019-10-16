Believers contend Albuquerque Press Club is haunted | KOB 4
Believers contend Albuquerque Press Club is haunted

Eddie Garcia
October 16, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The story of Mrs. McCallum, known as Mrs. M., has led some to believe the Albuquerque Press Club is haunted.

Mrs. M lived in the log house near I-25 and Central in the early 20th Century.

"People have heard her walking, people have seen her figure kind of in the corner of their eye in passing," said Zach Kluckman, founder of Horns Paranormal.

People have also reported seeing Mrs. M at the bar. 

Kluckman and his team will lead ghost tours at Mrs. M's old home during the month of October.

Click here to buy tickets

Credits

Eddie Garcia


Updated: October 16, 2019 10:19 PM
Created: October 16, 2019 10:03 PM

