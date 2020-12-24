Beloved Lovelace Hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Beloved Lovelace Hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Hawker Vanguard
Updated: December 24, 2020 10:23 PM
Created: December 24, 2020 09:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A beloved employee of Lovelace Hospital in Downtown Albuquerque passed away from COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Charlie Miller, who was referred to as Elvis, was known for his sweet melodies that resonated the halls at the hospitals. 

“It can be a scary place, and with Charlie— he just brightened up the room he made it warmer, made it a place of caring and comfort,” a coworker said.  

Charlie’s coworkers said his bright spirit illuminated the typical fluorescent, sterile hospital rooms. A social worker from Lovelace Hospital even helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Charlie two years ago. 

“You are valued, and your music is beautiful and very important to the patients— and to staff—when they're having a bad day,” the social worker said. 

At the end of every shift, it was always Charlie’s mission to share his cheer, happiness, and hope with others—which is something he accomplished up till the very end.  


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 29 new deaths, 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases
Thief steals Christmas decoration from Albuquerque family's front yard
Thief steals Christmas decoration from Albuquerque family's front yard
Mental health professional offers tips on how to spend the holidays alone
Mental health professional offers tips on how to spend the holidays alone
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file phoot President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The most improbable of presidents, Donald Trump reshaped the office and shattered its centuries-old norms and traditions while dominating the national discourse like no one before. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition