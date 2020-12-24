Beloved Lovelace Hospital employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A beloved employee of Lovelace Hospital in Downtown Albuquerque passed away from COVID-19 complications earlier this month.
Charlie Miller, who was referred to as Elvis, was known for his sweet melodies that resonated the halls at the hospitals.
“It can be a scary place, and with Charlie— he just brightened up the room he made it warmer, made it a place of caring and comfort,” a coworker said.
Charlie’s coworkers said his bright spirit illuminated the typical fluorescent, sterile hospital rooms. A social worker from Lovelace Hospital even helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Charlie two years ago.
“You are valued, and your music is beautiful and very important to the patients— and to staff—when they're having a bad day,” the social worker said.
At the end of every shift, it was always Charlie’s mission to share his cheer, happiness, and hope with others—which is something he accomplished up till the very end.
