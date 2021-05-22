Beloved priest killed in crash in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An abbey in the South Valley is mourning the loss of a beloved priest after he was killed in a car accident Friday night.

According to BCSO, two vehicles were racing when one of them t-boned Father Graham Golden’s car as it was pulling out of the Santa Maria de la Vid Abbey. One other brother was also injured in the crash. Abbot Joel Garner told KOB 4 that the two were on the way to get dinner when the crash happened.