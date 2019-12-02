Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque | KOB 4
Beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds returns to Albuquerque

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2019 09:40 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A beloved snowman made of tumbleweeds is returning to Albuquerque.
    
The snowman goes up along Interstate 40 the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, called Tumbleweed Tuesday.
    
The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority says the tradition goes back to 1995. The agency builds the snowman with tumbleweeds collected from arroyos in the metro area and with recycled material.
    
Field engineer Nolan Bennett says the tumbleweed used are bigger than the usual tumbleweed most people have on their property.
    
The snowman typically dons a scarf and blue cap.
    
Last year’s snowman was 8 feet (2.44 meters) tall and 12 feet (3.66 meters) wide.

