Ben E. Keith breaks ground on new facility on Albuquerque's West Side

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 07, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: November 07, 2019 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews broke ground Thursday on the new Ben E. Keith regional headquarters.

It will sit on more than 50 acres on Albuquerque’s West Side.

The new building will be four-times larger than the old building on Broadway in southeast Albuquerque.

“The building will be state-of-the-art,” said Todd Hickam, general manager of Ben E. Keith’s New Mexico division. “We're going to expand out footprint and our people as well as making sure we continue to focus on our customers.”

Once complete, the warehouse will be more than 261,000 square-feet.

It will service customers in New Mexico, El Paso and southern Colorado.

The new warehouse will allow the company to add more than 90 jobs.

Officials hope to have the warehouse built by 2021.


