Bench stolen from a woman in Albuquerque

"And happened to stumble across the same type of truck, same toolbox in the back, and he had a bench in back of the truck that he was trying to sell," the woman said.

She said one of the benches looks similar to the one being stolen on surveillance camera. She didn't see her bench.

There's a special reason she wants the bench back – her father-in-law had gotten it for her.

"He bought it for me, took it home and refurbished it and gave it to me," she said. "Now he's fallen ill and isn't able to do that kind of stuff anymore, so it means a lot to me."

There is no confirmation the man selling those benches online is the same man stealing benches. However, KOB 4 did reach out to the online salesman about a bench he's offering.

He has not gotten back to us yet.