Bench stolen from a woman in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bench stolen from a woman in Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
June 20, 2019 10:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman said a very special bench was stolen from her front yard earlier this month.

Advertisement

Then she found a video online showing a man in a red pickup stealing someone else's bench in northwest Albuquerque. 

The woman did some investigating and believes she found the man selling the stolen benches online. 

"And happened to stumble across the same type of truck, same toolbox in the back, and he had a bench in back of the truck that he was trying to sell," the woman said. 

She said one of the benches looks similar to the one being stolen on surveillance camera. She didn't see her bench. 

There's a special reason she wants the bench back – her father-in-law had gotten it for her. 

"He bought it for me, took it home and refurbished it and gave it to me," she said. "Now he's fallen ill and isn't able to do that kind of stuff anymore, so it means a lot to me." 

There is no confirmation the man selling those benches online is the same man stealing benches. However, KOB 4 did reach out to the online salesman about a bench he's offering. 

He has not gotten back to us yet.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 20, 2019 10:56 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 09:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
Police: Serial flasher does it again
Police: Serial flasher does it again
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
Family keeps loved one’s memory alive two years after her murder
Family keeps loved one’s memory alive two years after her murder
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Advertisement




Police: Serial flasher does it again
Police: Serial flasher does it again
MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
MDC releases video of inmate's death in custody
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother