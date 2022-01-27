Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act passes House committee | KOB 4
Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act passes House committee

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2022 10:34 PM
Created: January 27, 2022 08:02 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — A bill that would allow parents who don't secure a gun to be criminally charged if their child uses that gun to commit a crime passed a House committee Thursday.

House Bill 9 is in response to last year's deadly shooting of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle Schools. The suspect, Juan Saucedo Jr., allegedly took the gun from his parents' home. 

The bill will now go to another House committee.

