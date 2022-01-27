Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act passes House committee

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 27, 2022 10:34 PM
Created: January 27, 2022 08:02 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — A bill that would allow parents who don't secure a gun to be criminally charged if their child uses that gun to commit a crime passed a House committee Thursday.
House Bill 9 is in response to last year's deadly shooting of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle Schools. The suspect, Juan Saucedo Jr., allegedly took the gun from his parents' home.
The bill will now go to another House committee.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company