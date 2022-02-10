Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act tabled by House committee

One of the bill's sponsors, state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, released the following statement on the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act:

“For half a year, to increase public safety and fight the crime crisis, I worked as diligently as possible to pass the Bennie Hargrove Bill. After meeting with Governor Lujan Grisham, Senate and House leadership, committee chairs, countless community groups, constituents, and my colleagues across the political spectrum, in an effort to gain consensus and determine the best path forward, I am sad today to announce the bill was tabled. I remain proud of our efforts and the visibility we brought to the issue of gun deaths of minors, which is the number one cause of death for children in New Mexico. Although the vote did not turn out as it should to protect minors, I will continue to champion the ideals this country instilled in me, to stand up for the safety and security of our communities, and to fight for a New Mexico where the number one cause of a child’s death is not a gun.”