Bernalillo citizens concerned about River Walk development
Joy Wang
January 09, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Bernalillo Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend zoning changes on the proposed River Walk project Wednesday night.
Developers are looking at the site near the new Bosque Brewery to bring more businesses to the area. After more than two hours of public commentary, the commission voted 5-0 to recommended changing the zoning to move development to the proposed area.
Some members of the public, however, are not happy with the vote citing concerns about public safety, population density and environmental impacts.
“We just bought our house in August and its' a beautiful quiet area. We love it. We have wildlife that comes up the arroyo. We had elk this summer and uh you know it's just it doesn’t seem like this is a good fit for this area,” a resident of the area told KOB.
There are a few public supporters who think the new development will bring economic growth to the area.
The zone changing will now head to Bernalillo Town Council.
