Bernalillo Co. commissioners could put pressure on sheriff to require lapel cameras

“I think it's important to have video recording,” she said. “We have the technology to do it, so I think it's important that we do it."

Sheriff Gonzales has been a vocal opponent of lapel cameras.

“I believe that a camera is not going to save a deputy’s life,” Gonzales previously said. “I believe these split-second decisions-- and the fact that you believe that camera has to be activated may cost a deputy a life

While the commission can set aside the money, they can’t force the sheriff to use it.