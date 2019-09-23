Bernalillo Co. commissioners could put pressure on sheriff to require lapel cameras | KOB 4
Bernalillo Co. commissioners could put pressure on sheriff to require lapel cameras

Kassi Nelson
September 23, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County sheriff is facing pressure to require deputies to wear lapel cameras.

The Bernalillo County Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to authorize $1 million dollars for the technology.

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley is behind the push.

“I think it's important to have video recording,” she said. “We have the technology to do it, so I think it's important that we do it."

Sheriff Gonzales has been a vocal opponent of lapel cameras.

“I believe that a camera is not going to save a deputy’s life,” Gonzales previously said. “I believe these split-second decisions-- and the fact that you believe that camera has to be activated may cost a deputy a life

While the commission can set aside the money, they can’t force the sheriff to use it.

Kassi Nelson


