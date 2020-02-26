Bernalillo Co. commissioners introduce resolution to help fund new hotel | KOB 4
Bernalillo Co. commissioners introduce resolution to help fund new hotel

Kai Porter
Created: February 26, 2020 06:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to introduce a resolution that would free up $7.5 million in bonds to help fund a boutique hotel in Albuquerque.

If everything goes according to plan, Albuquerque would be the Hotel McCoy’s second location and would occupy the Sleep Inn on Gibson and Yale.

Commissioners are hoping the hotel will draw in tourists and locals. The hotel will feature entertainment and local art that tourists can purchase.  Room rates are expected to be under $100.

Developers said they’re still in the design phase for Albuquerque, but are planning to include a bistro, bar and indoor pool. The hotel is expected to have nearly 100 rooms.

The Bernalillo County Commission will have a final vote on the bonds in April.

If approved, developers said construction will begin in June and open in January 2021.


