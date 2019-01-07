Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case

“I don't know that it is justice but I think it is the best we can do under the circumstance. Our commitment is to try again and correct these issues moving forward," Torrez said.

Additionally, Torrez said that prosecutors don’t set sentence lengths but it’s a question he said our elected leaders need to address.

“If the community believes that the crimes that she pled no contest to should be subjected to greater punishment then that is something that should be taken up in the roundhouse," Torrez said.

The DA’s office acknowledges that mistakes that severely impacted the investigation were made by many including, the original investigators and the Office of the Medical Investigator.

"I think the lesson from this case in general is that all of the stakeholders inside the criminal justice system can do a much better job and we do our very best to be professionals to exam the evidence, to look at every angle of a case and to work with our law enforcement partners, our partners at OMI to examine specific cases but also to learn import lessons for the future,” Torrez said.