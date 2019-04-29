Bernalillo Co. District Attorney to ramp up data program to fight gun violence
Nathan O'Neal
April 29, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The first several months of 2019 have been violent: 114 people were shot in Bernalillo County in 112 days and 17 people were killed by gun violence in the same time frame.
The statistics exposes a crisis the community faces. They are also a valuable tool for the District Attorney’s office, which is ramping up a new program: Ceasefire. The program relies on crime data to formulate targeted crime-fighting strategies and tackle overall gun violence.
“The real key is to get in front of this epidemic and not just do enforcement on the back end,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez. “It's actually in an effort to try and identify what is the motivation behind each and every shooting in Bernalillo County... sometimes it's domestic violence, sometimes it’s a random event, road rage on the streets, sometimes it's connected to drug trafficking, sometimes and often times it's connected to gang disputes and gang violence.”
In the coming weeks, the district attorney plans to finalize a five-year contract to bring gun violence analysts from the National Network for Safe Communities from John Jay College. Their mission is to track future shootings and trends while providing a deep dive into gun violence data.
The program is aimed at identifying and targeting criminal organizations as well as repeat offenders.
Torrez said the next phase of the data program will begin sometime within the next month. The cost of the program is about $30,000 for the current fiscal year.
