Bernalillo Co. District Attorney to ramp up data program to fight gun violence

The statistics exposes a crisis the community faces. They are also a valuable tool for the District Attorney’s office, which is ramping up a new program: Ceasefire. The program relies on crime data to formulate targeted crime-fighting strategies and tackle overall gun violence.

“The real key is to get in front of this epidemic and not just do enforcement on the back end,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez. “It's actually in an effort to try and identify what is the motivation behind each and every shooting in Bernalillo County... sometimes it's domestic violence, sometimes it’s a random event, road rage on the streets, sometimes it's connected to drug trafficking, sometimes and often times it's connected to gang disputes and gang violence.”