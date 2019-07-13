Bernalillo County animal shelter in need of foster homes

Goodman says they've received thousands of animals. Currently, they have over 500.

"We are seeing such mass, of animals," she said. "We have over 60 kittens alone, we have puppies galore, lots of births."

Goodman says people are surrendering their animals to Bernalillo County pretty frequently. That's unusual, and they try to help people keep their pets.

"We don't want the facility to be a place to just come and dump their animals," Goodman said.

The county also picks up a lot of stray animals.

Goodman says people need to do better. Responsible pet owners need to be locking and leashing, spaying or neutering, and vaccinating pets too.

"I cannot tell you how many dogs we've seen with parvo virus because they aren't being vaccinated," Goodman said. "It's a simple vaccination."

They have had to recently euthanize 8% of their overall population – mainly aggressive or sick animals.

Adoption is based on donation. They are in need of foster homes for puppies and kittens.

