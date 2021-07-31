Bernalillo County animal shelter sees influx of returned pets

"We're also seeing on the downside, individuals that adopted during COVID where we've seen this increase in adoptions, unfortunately they are heading back to work or are unable to find jobs and are now having to bring those pets back," she said.

The center has eight open positions for Animal Care Technicians but right now, it's all hands on deck.

"Our staff is doing everything we can to care for the pets, and that's where we're sitting at now. We need the public's help, anyone that is interested, whether it's adopting or even fostering at this time," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said if you're not able to adopt or foster, people can still help out by volunteering to spend time with the pets at the shelter.

"Our pets are just needing to get out of their cages for a couple of minutes even, 30 minutes just to play, and it makes them better to be adopted too," she said.