Bernalillo County animal shelter sees influx of returned pets

Kai Porter
Updated: July 31, 2021 05:44 PM
Created: July 31, 2021 03:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is understaffed and over capacity as people return adopted pets.
Candace Sanchez, outreach manager for the Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center, said the center is 50% over capacity.
"Right now we're really having an influx of kittens, we even had someone that wanted to bring in 17 just yesterday afternoon," said Sanchez.
Sanchez said she blames the pandemic for the surge in animals they're caring for because people, in part, had a hard time getting their pets spayed or neutered.
"We're also seeing on the downside, individuals that adopted during COVID where we've seen this increase in adoptions, unfortunately they are heading back to work or are unable to find jobs and are now having to bring those pets back," she said.
The center has eight open positions for Animal Care Technicians but right now, it's all hands on deck.
"Our staff is doing everything we can to care for the pets, and that's where we're sitting at now. We need the public's help, anyone that is interested, whether it's adopting or even fostering at this time," Sanchez said.
Sanchez said if you're not able to adopt or foster, people can still help out by volunteering to spend time with the pets at the shelter.
"Our pets are just needing to get out of their cages for a couple of minutes even, 30 minutes just to play, and it makes them better to be adopted too," she said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company