Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project | KOB 4
Advertisement

Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project

Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project Photo: Bernalillo County Twitter

Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 12:51 PM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County officials have announced that they will be building a multi-million dollar, Single-Site Housing Project that will provide "permanent supportive housing" to people with behavioral health conditions.

Advertisement

The housing will be available to 42 people who were previously living on the streets or in precarious housing situations.

Bernalillo County officials made the announcement Tuesday alongside City of Albuquerque officials. 

“Studies show that this type of model can be life-changing for those involved,” said City Councilor Isaac Benton. “We’re talking about a very specific group who are the most vulnerable in the community and putting them in housing where they receive services and support based on their level of need, so we’re really going to be customizing this around the clients.”

The facility will be owned and operated by HopeWorks, formerly known as St. Martins. HopeWorks will serve as the social service provider for the facility giving onsite case management, individual and group therapy, peer support services, substance abuse counseling and psycho-social rehabilitation services.

Crews are expected to break ground on the project this fall.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 21, 2019 12:51 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 12:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Advertisement




Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project
Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County
Police investigate apparent double homicide in Dona Ana County