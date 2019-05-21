Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project
Marian Camacho
May 21, 2019 12:51 PM
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Bernalillo County officials have announced that they will be building a multi-million dollar, Single-Site Housing Project that will provide "permanent supportive housing" to people with behavioral health conditions.
The housing will be available to 42 people who were previously living on the streets or in precarious housing situations.
Bernalillo County officials made the announcement Tuesday alongside City of Albuquerque officials.
“Studies show that this type of model can be life-changing for those involved,” said City Councilor Isaac Benton. “We’re talking about a very specific group who are the most vulnerable in the community and putting them in housing where they receive services and support based on their level of need, so we’re really going to be customizing this around the clients.”
The facility will be owned and operated by HopeWorks, formerly known as St. Martins. HopeWorks will serve as the social service provider for the facility giving onsite case management, individual and group therapy, peer support services, substance abuse counseling and psycho-social rehabilitation services.
Crews are expected to break ground on the project this fall.
