Bernalillo County announces multi-million dollar housing project

“Studies show that this type of model can be life-changing for those involved,” said City Councilor Isaac Benton. “We’re talking about a very specific group who are the most vulnerable in the community and putting them in housing where they receive services and support based on their level of need, so we’re really going to be customizing this around the clients.”

The facility will be owned and operated by HopeWorks, formerly known as St. Martins. HopeWorks will serve as the social service provider for the facility giving onsite case management, individual and group therapy, peer support services, substance abuse counseling and psycho-social rehabilitation services.

Crews are expected to break ground on the project this fall.