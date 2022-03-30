Bernalillo County approves more funding for Tiny Home Village

This week, Bernalillo County commissioners approved half a million dollars annually to help meet its goals.

"So that money is really looking forward,” said Chavez. “It's the amount of money we need to be at a full level."

The village plans to hire about a dozen more full-time staff members to help with individual case management, and behavioral, mental, and physical health needs. They’re also removing the village’s 30-day sobriety requirement.

"We're removing that requirement but we still will have requirements around recovery, harm reduction, that folks are moving toward that,” said Chavez.

Four of five county commissioners voted to give the village another chance with this funding.

"I understand why this money is needed and so I'll support this as I've always supported tiny homes,” said Charlene Pyskoty, District 5 commissioner.

"If we don't have the services, if we don't follow through with sustainability, then why do we do it?” asked Steven Michael Quezada, District 2 commissioner. “Because it doesn't really affect anybody and really then it becomes a waste of taxpayer dollars."

The county will post open positions next week, and the village leaders hope to start working through its 65-person waitlist in the next few weeks.