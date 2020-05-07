Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 07, 2020 02:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County announced Thursday it has canceled most summer program, and will not open outdoor swimming pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a very difficult decision to make,” says Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Debbie Jo Almager. “The safety of our citizens and staff is of the utmost importance and we want to drastically reduce any chance that this virus could spread through the use of county facilities.”
The following is a schedule of open and closed facilities and cancelled events and programs:
OPEN:
Rio Grande Pool (Opening date and operating hours to be determined)
Grab-n-go lunches continues
CLOSED AND CANCELLED:
While the county is not offering traditional summer camps, “virtual camps” are being set up on Zoom. The county will also offer grab-n-go art kits that kids can use at home.
People who already paid for a summer program or camp can get a refund.
