Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County announced Thursday it has canceled most summer program, and will not open outdoor swimming pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very difficult decision to make,” says Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Debbie Jo Almager. “The safety of our citizens and staff is of the utmost importance and we want to drastically reduce any chance that this virus could spread through the use of county facilities.”