Bernalillo County cancels most summer programs, will not open outdoor pools

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 07, 2020 02:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County announced Thursday it has canceled most summer program, and will not open outdoor swimming pools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a very difficult decision to make,” says Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director Debbie Jo Almager.  “The safety of our citizens and staff is of the utmost importance and we want to drastically reduce any chance that this virus could spread through the use of county facilities.”

The following is a schedule of open and closed facilities and cancelled events and programs:

OPEN:

Rio Grande Pool (Opening date and operating hours to be determined)

  • Limited swimmers in facilities
  • No spectators
  • Social distancing will be observed
  • Modified adult swim programming:
    • Lap swim only (no congregating and social distancing must be maintained
    • Adult water exercise
  • NO OPEN RECREATIONAL SWIM

Grab-n-go lunches continues

CLOSED AND CANCELLED:

  • ALL outdoor swimming pools
  • Community centers
  • Summer sports leagues (Youth basketball and adult softball)
  • Jimmy Nieto Softball Tournament
  • New Mexico Recreation & Park Association state conference in Albuquerque

While the county is not offering traditional summer camps, “virtual camps” are being set up on Zoom. The county will also offer grab-n-go art kits that kids can use at home. 

People who already paid for a summer program or camp can get a refund.


