Bernalillo County Clerk's Office encourages registering to vote | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bernalillo County Clerk's Office encourages registering to vote

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 22, 2020 12:37 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 12:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For National Voter Registration Day, in-person voter registration has begun at four locations in Bernalillo County. 

The voting centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advertisement

All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and social distancing and all participants are expected to do the same. 

Floyd Vasquez Jr. with the Bernalillo County Clerk's Office has some answers to your frequently asked questions.

Watch the video above to learn more. Click here for the Bernalillo County Clerk's website. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order
Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
New Mexico governor says Trump 'botched' pandemic response
Farmington parents protest governor's restrictions on in-person learning
Farmington parents protest governor's restrictions on in-person learning
Advertisement


Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order
Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
APD: EB I-40 closed at University due to crash
'Unfathomable': US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, right, is comforted by nurse Michele Younkin as she weeps while sitting at the bedside of her dying husband, Antonio, in St. Jude Medical Center's COVID-19 unit in Fullerton, Calif. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000 Tuesday, Sept. 22, a figure unimaginable eight months ago when the scourge first reached the world's richest nation with its sparkling laboratories, top-flight scientists and towering stockpiles of medicines and emergency supplies. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Justice Department sees bias in limits on private schools
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic
Lawyer offers advice for planning wedding during pandemic