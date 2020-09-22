Bernalillo County Clerk's Office encourages registering to vote

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 22, 2020 12:37 PM
Created: September 22, 2020 12:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For National Voter Registration Day, in-person voter registration has begun at four locations in Bernalillo County.
The voting centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and social distancing and all participants are expected to do the same.
Floyd Vasquez Jr. with the Bernalillo County Clerk's Office has some answers to your frequently asked questions.
Watch the video above to learn more. Click here for the Bernalillo County Clerk's website.
