Bernalillo County Commission approves paid time off ordinance
Kassi Nelson
August 20, 2019 08:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Commission voted Tuesday to require businesses to offer paid time off for employees.
The ordinance will impact businesses with two or more employees in the unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County.
The New Mexico Restaurant Association isn’t completely against the ordinance, but business owners want more clarity.
“A business shall allow an employee to take time off for anything, the next paragraph says there are certain things they might not be able to take time off for,” Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
Under the ordinance, employees will earn one hour of paid time off for every 32 hours worked, capping off at 56 hours.
