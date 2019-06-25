Bernalillo County Commission meeting packed with hot topics

The ordinance would only affect businesses in unincorporated parts of the county.

Commissioners are also expected to hold a public hearing, and then vote, on a single-use plastics ban that is slightly different from the one passed recently in Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County ban would include Styrofoam food containers in addition to plastic bags.

"We believe that the Styrofoam containers, the single use Styrofoam is a huge source of toxic waste," said Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins who introduced the ordinance.

Since the ordinance would only affect unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County, Styrofoam containers would still be allowed within Albuquerque city limits.

Another hot-button issue expected to be discussed at tonight's meeting is tiny homes.

Up for approval is a lease agreement with the Albuquerque Indian Center. If approved, the county would pay the center $20,000 a year to house its tiny home village.

The project will include 30 homes designed to offer affordable housing to homeless individuals who qualify.

Tonight's meeting is expected to start one hour earlier than normal in order to allow for public comment. The meeting will be held at City Hall starting at 4 p.m.