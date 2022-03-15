Bernalillo County Commission resumes in-person meetings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County Commission held its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic. It also marked the first official commission meeting at the county's new chambers at Alvarado Square.

"This is so exciting to gather as a community again," says Commission Chair Adriann Barboa. "The public can once again see us and talk to us, in person, in the new building."