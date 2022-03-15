Bernalillo County Commission resumes in-person meetings | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Bernalillo County Commission resumes in-person meetings

Spencer Schacht
Updated: March 15, 2022 06:10 PM
Created: March 15, 2022 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Tuesday, the Bernalillo County Commission held its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic. It also marked the first official commission meeting at the county's new chambers at Alvarado Square.

"This is so exciting to gather as a community again," says Commission Chair Adriann Barboa.  "The public can once again see us and talk to us, in person, in the new building."

The county is continuing to observe some established COVID-19 protocols during in-person commission meetings including:

  • Attendance of commission meeting will be limited to 50% of capacity – 78 people
  • Attendees are asked to sit with a one-seat space between them – couples may sit together
  • Sanitizing stations will be available at each entrance to the commission chambers
  • Masking is not required but is highly encouraged, especially for those who are unvaccinated – masks are available but are limited


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
APD ID's victim, suspect in Foothills shooting spree
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 25 new deaths, 121 hospitalizations, 127 cases
New Mexico COVID-19 update: 25 new deaths, 121 hospitalizations, 127 cases
APD: 2 dead, 4 injured in Foothills shooting
APD: 2 dead, 4 injured in Foothills shooting
Motorcyclist killed in early Tuesday collision with sweeper truck
Motorcyclist killed in early Tuesday collision with sweeper truck
FBI searching for northeast Albuquerque bank robbery suspect
FBI searching for northeast Albuquerque bank robbery suspect