Bernalillo County commissioners approve cannabis regulations

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 16, 2021 05:44 PM
Created: December 16, 2021 04:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County commissioners approved regulations for the commercial production, processing, sale and consumption of cannabis in the county.
"This is an evolving industry and it wouldn't surprise me if we were back in this ordinance making adjustments in the near future and beyond that as well," said Nicholas Hamm, a zoning administrator with Bernalillo County.
Highlights of the regulations include:
To see the cannabis regulations in full, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company