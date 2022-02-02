Bernalillo County commissioners choose candidate to fill South Valley seat

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 02, 2022 03:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County commissioners have chosen Art De La Cruz to fill the vacant District 12 seat of the New Mexico House of Representatives.
County officials said three people submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration. De La Cruz is a businessman, former Bernalillo County commissioner, and also served as the director of the county's Parks and Recreation Department from 1988 to 2003.
De La Cruz will replace Rep. Brittany Barreras, who resigned on Jan. 28 to focus on her mental health.
De La Cruz was sworn into the position following a special commission meeting. The commission approved the appointment on a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty dissented.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company