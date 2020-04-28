Bernalillo County Commissioners pass resolution to reduce polling locations for primary elections

They are planning to reduce the number of polling locations. Early voting polls will decrease to 16 from the normal 21 locations. On Election Day, the normal 71 polling locations will drop to 61.

Stover said they’re hoping more people will vote absentee.

“It’s just so easy to acquire a request for an absentee ballot and then get an absentee ballot and vote from your house,” said Stover. “You don’t want anyone to get ill.”

People can request to have an absentee ballot mailed to them by filling out an application on the Secretary of State website.

Stover said they’re already seeing good turnout.

“This is a guesstimate, but about 23,000 to 24,000 people we've already gotten requests from,” said Stover.

She said that’s a 6% voter turnout just in absentee right now, but they are taking steps for those who do not want to vote absentee.

“We've done a lot of preparation for our polling locations,” said Stover. “Our people will be safe. It will be a safe environment for whoever comes. We'll have sanitizers, we'll have handwashing, and we’ll have face guards. You name it, we will have it.”

They got the commissioners' approval Tuesday, but they're still waiting on District Court's approval, which will be heard May 7.