Bernalillo County commissioners postpone vote about lapel cameras
Christina Rodriguez
September 24, 2019 11:49 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Commission was expected to vote Wednesday on whether to authorize $1 million dollars for lapel cameras. Instead, the resolution will not be heard until mid-October.
Bernalillo County officials said the resolution will be deferred to their meeting on Oct. 15. because Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales is out of town.
Gonzalez is facing pressure to require deputies to wear lapel cameras, but he has been a vocal opponent.
"I believe that a camera is not going to save a deputy's life," Gonzales has said previously. "I believe these split-second decisions – and the fact that you believe that camera has to be activated – may cost a deputy a life."
Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley is for lapel cameras. She said it was important to have a video recording, even if it's dashboard cameras instead.
"We have the technology to do it, so I think it's important that we do it," O'Malley said.
