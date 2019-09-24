Bernalillo County commissioners postpone vote about lapel cameras

"I believe that a camera is not going to save a deputy's life," Gonzales has said previously. "I believe these split-second decisions – and the fact that you believe that camera has to be activated – may cost a deputy a life."

Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley is for lapel cameras. She said it was important to have a video recording, even if it's dashboard cameras instead.

"We have the technology to do it, so I think it's important that we do it," O'Malley said.