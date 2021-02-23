Bernalillo County Commissioners push for cost analysis study on working from home

"So that whenever Alvarado Square opens there's going to be signage in place that will help navigate employees and the public in the building, there's a sanitization package,” she said.

Despite Tuesday’s talks about a cost analysis and working from home, Bland believes employees will be working in the new headquarters because working online from home is not sustainable.

"Not everyone wants to do business online, not everyone is cable of doing business online so consolidating county offices and services into one building and creating a one-stop customer service shop for the public is still a good idea,” she said.

Construction should be finished in April, however workers won’t move into Alvarado Square until June.